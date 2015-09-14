Odell Beckham Jr makes insane pre-game warm-up catches

New York Giants wide-receiver Odell Beckham Jr is the undisputed king of one-handed catches in the NFL and judging by his pre-game warm-up, its no accident.

Odell Beckham Jr makes it all look too easy. Source: Getty

Ahead of the week one opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Beckham Jr was putting in work in the end zone, making an array of effortless catches.

We all remember this beauty from last season against the Cowboys, the catch of the year and arguably the greatest catch in NFL history.

If that's not enough, check out this awesome video of Beckham Jr making catches.....lying on the ground.

It makes sense, considering he is the Guinness World record holder for the most one-handed catches in a minute, with 33.

If that doesn't make you feel un-athletic enough, Beckham could probably enter and win the NBA slam dunk competition with some of these efforts on the basketball court.