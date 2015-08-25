It may seem like Jarryd Hayne couldn’t have done anything better in his impressive second up pre-season game against Dallas. But you’d be wrong.

Hayne cops embarrassing fine from teammates

He was the leading rusher on the field, from both teams, the leading punt returner from both teams.

In fact his three punt returns in the first quarter were the equal to or larger than the 49ers best return for the whole season in 2014.

Still, being a rookie from Australia trying to cross over into the big leagues of the NFL, his teammates found an issue to give him some grief over.

His second punt return, a great gain of 34 yards, that included a magical steep that saw a Cowboys defender end up bamboozled and face down in the dirt, earned Hayne a fine from teammates.

All the hard work was done. Hayne had beaten a slew of defenders and was racing up the field, only to be halted by the opposition punter.

Punters are regarded as, well, not as physically fearsome as anyone else on the field and it is a source of embarrassment to be stopped by one.

And didn’t his 49ers teammates let Hayne know about it.

“As soon as I came off, the boys were into me and said I had to pay a fine and what not,” Hayne laughed.

“I actually saw a replay and he grabbed my jersey, so I’ll tighten the jersey up a little bit and it will all be sweet.”