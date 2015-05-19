Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jesse Williams has cancer.

Aussie NFL player has cancer

The team announced Monday that Williams, a third-year player out of Alabama, was diagnosed with “papillary Type 2 cancer” and is set to undergo kidney surgery.

“Although disappointing, I am a fighter and will handle this,” Williams said in a statement released through the team. “I am going to focus on my health and fighting this battle with a return to football as my ultimate goal. Thank you for your thoughts and support. Go Hawks!”

Added general manager John Schneider: “Jesse is an extraordinarily tough individual who has overcome a great deal in his life and we will support him in any way possible. He is in our thoughts and prayers.”

Williams, 24, is a native of Australia who was picked in the fifth round in 2013 out of Alabama. He has yet to see the field for the Seahawks since being drafted due to knee injuries suffered prior to both the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

After coming over to the United States, Williams signed a scholarship to play at Arizona Western College. He started in two seasons at Arizona Western before transferring to Alabama and immediately jumped into the starting lineup.

In two seasons with the Crimson Tide, the 6-foot-3, 325-pound Williams started all 26 games he played in, registering 61 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

