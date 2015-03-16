Jarryd Hayne's NFL journey officially begins

Jarryd Hayne's journey to the NFL has officially begun, with the former Parramatta star jetting out of Sydney this morning.

Hayne was farewelled by a small group of family and friends, including his father - ex-Rabbitohs flyer Manoa Thompson.

He boarded a flight to Los Angeles alone, and will only stay in that city for a short time before he commences training with the San Francisco 49ers on 6 April.

Hayne is prevented from talking to 49ers coaches and officials before the NFL pre-season begins, signalling the most crucial four-month period of his career.

In that time Hayne must prove he has what it takes to survive the cut from the 90-man train on squad, to the 53-man final selection.

Although he has signed a three-year contract, Hayne is only guaranteed to earn around $115,000 for the first 12 months.

Prior to leaving this morning, he thanked Eels fans, the public and media for being so supportive of his move.

Thompson added that his son was nervous prior to boarding the flight, but was confident Hayne would succeed.

Smoother then I thought. No watery eyes. Crazy fun being back n catching up with every1. Still blown… https://t.co/okEYWqpiKF — jarryd hayne (@jarrydhayne_1) March 15, 2015