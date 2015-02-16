NFL star's angry ex-girlfriend posts Valentine's Day rant

NFL star Delanie Walker received a Valentine's Day surprise from his ex-girlfriend but there was nothing romantic about it.

Racine Lewin hacked the Instagram account of the Tennessee Titans tight end, posting a lengthy rant about his alleged infidelity while she was four months pregnant with their child.

“This is my girlfriend/fiancee of 10 years. Her name is Racine,” Lewin wrote in the now-deleted post.

“I broke up with her just a few days ago, like I do every February because I have no self control in the off season. I’m a ‘celebrity’ and she no longer looks good enough for my ‘image’ while I’m not playing football. She’s also 4 months pregnant so I figured it was the perfect time to take advantage of her.

“I’ve been canoodling around Nashville like a whore telling everyone that I’m single even though we planned this child and have been asking her to marry me for the past 5 years. I led her to believe that I’m trustworthy, when really I’m a huge liar who does tricks like a dog for any sort of attention at others expense because I only care about myself and my ‘image.’

“I’m just on this ride called life to see what all I can get instead of valuing what I have. I value the opinion of other females more than hers, and for some reason Racine won’t marry me. …

“Guess it’s because I’m just too good looking. Oh well…I sent her 4 dozen roses today, hope that cheers her up. We’ll see.

“All jokes aside, surprise Delanie you are having a girl. Congratulations… Love, Racine.”

Having taken some time to reflect on her rant, Lewin posted on her own Instagram account to explain herself.

She wrote that the outburst, “...was out of my character, but I guess after so long a woman really does get fed up”.

“For all of you saying its my fault I stayed for 10 years... your right, but easier said than done when you love someone,” Lewin added.

“It was really the death of our baby boy back in 2010 that made me stay... Promises of another baby, gifts, family, marriage, lies.... All really enticing to a girl who is already broken. The difference between then and now is age, maturity.. I am much stronger these days. Yes, I was hella weak and easily manipulated back in the day.

“I don’t blame him entirely for being young, having money, and wanting his cake and eat it too.. But at this age, after 10 years, so many promises, and the start of a family I can no longer be weak.

“The last thing I want is our daughter to think it’s ok or normal to be disrespected by a man.”