New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was awarded the Pete Rozelle Trophy, given to the Super Bowl XLIX Most Valuable Player, and we think it was the right call based on his two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to overcome a 10-point deficit to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tom Brady plans to give MVP truck to Malcolm Butler

But this is a fact: The Patriots don't win without Malcolm Butler's miracle interception.

More facts: Brady earned himself a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado for his efforts, and he absolutely doesn't need it.

After all, Brady and Gisele once had a house with a moat.

Money is not really a problem.

So Brady did the right thing and plans to gift the truck to Butler, per WEEI in Boston.

Veteran move.

Brady told @DandCShow that he "would love" to give the MVP truck to Malcolm Butler. Going to try to "make that work." — WEEI (@WEEI) February 3, 2015

This was Brady's third Super Bowl MVP award, so he knows the drill.

Butler, a rookie who makes the veteran's minimum salary, probably earned himself a lifetime's worth of free drinks in any of the six New England states, and now he has a shiny new truck. Good on you, kid.

