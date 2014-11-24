NFL rookie pulls off outrageous one-handed touchdown

He may be in his first season of NFL football but Odell Beckham Jr. has become an instant star with one of the greatest grabs ever seen in the sport.
Picked up by the New York Giants in the 2014 Draft, the 22-year-old wide receiver pulled off an outrageous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
If the grab isn't jaw-dropping enough, Beckham Jr. even manages to fall over the line for the touchdown.
And from another angle it looks just as good.
Social media around the world erupted and there were some big raps from some big names.