He may be in his first season of NFL football but Odell Beckham Jr. has become an instant star with one of the greatest grabs ever seen in the sport.

NFL rookie pulls off outrageous one-handed touchdown

Picked up by the New York Giants in the 2014 Draft, the 22-year-old wide receiver pulled off an outrageous one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

If the grab isn't jaw-dropping enough, Beckham Jr. even manages to fall over the line for the touchdown.

Wow .. what a catch: RT @19jms: OH MY GOD, ODELL BECKHAM. https://t.co/9nxHIWWEFz — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 24, 2014

And from another angle it looks just as good.

take a bow, Odell Beckham pic.twitter.com/tLmLhU3OID — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) November 24, 2014

Social media around the world erupted and there were some big raps from some big names.

Man I just witnessed the greatest catch ever possibly by Odell Beckham Jr! WOW!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 24, 2014

The Odell Beckham Fan Club gained a few members tonight. pic.twitter.com/C02R00vhCh — Bart Hubbuch (@BartHubbuch) November 24, 2014