NFL team thinks London is in Spain?

It is maybe time for the NFL to put down permanent roots with a team in London.

Hopefully it will help their teams know where they are going when they leave America.

The Atlanta Falcons are in London preparing for their match with the Detroit Lions, but they might find a few of their fans are wandering around Spain.

This graphic released from the Falcons suggests London is in Spain. And they only have to grab two planes rather than three.

Worst graphic ever? 1) It's two planes to London. 2) That's not even London. 3) Just look at the UK. #NFL pic.twitter.com/a3mK74Szej — Matt Jones (@mr_mdjones) October 22, 2014

The graphic was quickly altered by team officials.

Let's hope some fans don't try to reach London via London.

