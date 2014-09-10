NFL player slammed over stingy restaurant tip

NFL player LeSean McCoy didn’t leave much of a tip during a recent stop to Philadelphia restaurant PYT.

The Philadelphia Eagles running back, who earns 28 cents per second after signing a five-year, $45 million contract in 2012, angered restaurant staff with his stingy tip.

The restaurant posted a picture of a bill on their Facebook page that shows McCoy only left a 20 cent tip on an order priced at US$61.56.

Here is the picture that PYT posted with the following caption.

“The twenty cent tip that the Eagles' LeSean McCoy just left our server on his $60 check is going to come in really handy for that new official NFL McCoy jersey he had his heart set on. That is a .03% tip. New record!”

“Mr McCoy and his friend sat inside at a booth next to my management and next to me. They were given excellent service. Impeccable service. If anything, our server was a little nervous as was our food runner, because they are big, big fans”, the restaurant’s owner posted on Facebook.

“He and his group, from the moment they sat down, were verbally abusive to our staff in the most insulting ways. The derogatory statements about women and their sheer contempt for the staff serving them wasn’t the end, however.

“After Mr McCoy and his group left I looked over and saw their server, my friend, with his head bowed down and with a very confused look on his face. I took the receipt out of his hand and I couldn’t believe that anyone could be so callous.

“Mr McCoy had left a .03% tip for our staff. Our staff that was beyond excited to see him walk into our burger joint and was excited to serve him. That’s twenty cents on a tab of over $60. “Twenty cents that our server has to split with the food runner and the bartender. Two dimes from an insulting multi-millionaire.”

According to the Philadelphia Daily News, McCoy wasn’t happy about the service.

But considering he earns $9 million a year, or roughly $173,076 a week, $24,725 a day, $1030 an hour, $17 a minute — and 28 cents per second, he probably could have been a bit more generous.