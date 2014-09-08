NFL punter gets karate kicked in the face

NFL coaches don't appear to be bashful about using front-line starters as punt returners this season.

And the Pittsburgh Steelers' Antonio Brown isn't shy when he does return punts.

Check out the finishing move Brown performed at the end of this punt return against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of a 30-27 Steelers victory.

Brown leaped to avoid a tackle and found himself in the air with no one but Browns punter Spencer Lanning. Brown appeared to kick Lanning in the facemask at the end of the return.

Poor punters. That was some Mortal Kombat stuff right there.

Brown was just rubbing it in, apparently. He scored on a touchdown reception, helping the Steelers take a 24-3 lead over the Browns.

Brown felt bad afterward, saying that he had no intent on the play:

“No intent to hurt him,” Brown said. “I had my mind made up that he was going over me. I thought he was going low and I tried to leap over him. It was just a bad outcome of a play.”

Could he be fined for the play? Perhaps — and the NFL certainly will review it.

But Lanning got the last laugh ... on Twitter. Well done, sir.

Wait, wait, wait... When did this happen?!? pic.twitter.com/SzU9wDVx23 — Spencer Lanning (@LanningSpencer) September 7, 2014

