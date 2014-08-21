This is a case of hazing gone horribly wrong - athletes from a high school football team in the US sexually assaulted younger players with broom sticks and pool cues, according to court records .

High school football hazing rituals go horribly wrong

At Milton High School in Vermont, players on the school's football team held initiations involving the sexual assault of younger players, according to US court records made public when five former athletes were charged with related crimes.

According to reports on USA Today, one victim refused to report his assault because the school principal threatened that if there were any incidents around the team, the football season would be "shut down", court records show.

In an affidavit, the victim said he feared his peers would "hate" him if the cancellation of football was found to be related to his reporting of the assault.

Five former Milton High School football players denied misdemeanor charges of simple assault after an investigation into allegations of hazing during the 2011 and 2012 football seasons.

All five entered into not-guilty pleas entered in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

Vermont State Police Detective Matthew Sweitzer submitted an affidavit in which he detailed one former player claiming the hazing rituals varied from year to year.

Chittenden County State's Attorney T.J. Donovan said: "It is fair to say that it was a culture that existed within the Milton football team.

"We have to make sure that this doesn't happen to any other kid in any other school on any other team in the state of Vermont."