Between practice, film sessions, recovery and game day, it's hard for a professional athlete to find time to meet girls, let alone girls who aren't just interested in them because they are an NFL player.

NFL players using dating app Tinder and concealing their identities

Problem solved.

A group of NFL players from the New York Jets have joined popular dating app Tinder, but here's the catch, they're lying about their day jobs.

In the hopes of finding "true love" players are attempting to move away from the 'football groupie' scene and Tinder gives them a way to meet girls who won't always recognise the guy under the shiny helmet.

The Wall Street Journal reports that at least 11 Jets players had active Tinder accounts as of late July.

In an interview with the Journal, Jets right tackle Breno Giacomini said "When I do find somebody, I want it to be real.”

“I want them to get to know me as a person.”

In Giacomini's profile he does not appear in any Jets gear and lists his occupation as construction worker, giving away no clues that he is in fact a professional footballer, outside of his 2.01 metre, 144 kilogram frame.

Although its not always that easy. After a few dates Giacomini explains that the white lies eventually begin to unravel.

"A few weeks later, it's like, 'What do you have to do on Sunday?'" He usually replies by saying "I have to do work."

Cornerback Kyle Wilson said he joined Tinder to try to meet women he wouldn't normally meet in his regular circles and at the same time avoid women who may only interested in his money, fame or status as an NFL player.

“You don’t want anything too easy,” he said.

“I’m a pretty straightforward guy. If you’re interested, just say what comes to your mind.”

“Get to know them, so you feel what they say back, and go from there.”