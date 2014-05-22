Peyton Manning - no, not that one - charged with drug offences

American sports fans were sent into a frenzy on social media this week when reports emerged that Peyton Manning had been arrested on drug offences.

The Tennessean reported that Manning was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia after being stopped at an overnight traffic stop.

But in a classic case of mistaken identity, it wasn't the star NFL quarterback that was in trouble. It was an 18-year-old girl.

Nashville police have confirmed that the female Peyton Manning remains in jail on a $20,000 bond.

The other Peyton Manning, a five-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion, was reportedly in Virginia this weekend giving a commencement address to UVA graduates.