Former NFL player tweets his disgust at Michael Sam's kiss

The reaction around the sporting world to Michael Sam becoming the first openly gay NFL player in history has been resoundingly positive.

When he was picked at No.249 in the NFL draft by St Louis Rams it was regarded as a watershed moment for the sport.

But not everyone who went public with their thoughts on the matter exhibited the acceptance and joy that was common on the day.

Former NFL player Derrick Ward did not seem to appreciated Sam kissing his partner live on television after hearing he had been drafted.

He posted his thoughts on the issue and Twitter went into meltdown.

The backlash was hefty and immediate as people made their disapproval of Ward's comments known.

Ward attempted to backpedal somewhat, saying he could not 'careless' [sic] but the damage was done.

As Ward is a former player he cannot be punished by the NFL, but the same is not true of current Miami Dolphins player Don Jones.

Jones tweeted "horrible" in regards to Sam kissing his boyfriend on ESPN.

it allowed the NFL an opportunity to send a strong message: If you have public and negative comments about Sam and his sexuality, you will be punished and shamed.

The Dolphins and NFL aren't going to mess around with this type of thing. Jones was fined and suspended from all team activities until he completes educational training for his Twitter comments.

The Dolphins didn't put this off. The Dolphins announced the punishment, put out a statement from coach Joe Philbin and an apology from Jones:

Philbin: “We were disappointed to read Don’s tweets during the NFL Draft. They were inappropriate and unacceptable, and we regret the negative impact these comments had on such an important weekend for the NFL. We met with Don today about respect, discrimination and judgment. These comments are not consistent with the values and standards of our program. We will continue to emphasize and educate our players that these statements will not be tolerated.”

Jones: “I want to apologize to Michael Sam for the inappropriate comments that I made last night on social media. I take full responsibility for them and I regret that these tweets took away from his draft moment. I remember last year when I was drafted in the seventh round and all of the emotions and happiness I felt when I received the call that gave me an opportunity to play for an NFL team and I wish him all the best in his NFL career. I sincerely apologize to Mr. Ross, my teammates, coaches, staff and fans for these tweets. I am committed to represent the values of the Miami Dolphins organization and appreciate the opportunity I have been given to do so going forward.”