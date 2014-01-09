Aussie Doritos ad shortlisted for Super Bowl ad

An Aussie filmmaker is tipped to win a Super Bowl commercial competition for Doritos.

The ‘Crash the Super Bowl’ contest called on filmmakers to submit their ads, with the best entry to be aired during the Super Bowl broadcast and the creator to receive a cool $1 million.

Thomas Noakes’s creepy yet humorous ‘Finger Cleaner’ ad is the first ever Australian entry to be selected as a finalist in the competition which reached out for international submissions this year.

“Being a filmmaker, you're very aware of the Super Bowl [ads] and I know Doritos have been running this competition for many years,” the 27-year-old told News Ltd.

A front-runner to take out the competition, achieving around two million YouTube hits, the ad plays up to the regular man’s plight against chip flavouring on his hands.

Watched by hundreds of millions in the US and around the world, advertising for the NFL decider is a lucrative business, with bidding for a 30-second spot costing around $4 million.

The winner of the Doritios competition will also get to work on a Hollywood blockbuster, The Avengers: Age of Ultron, with director Josh Whedon.