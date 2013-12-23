Fans witnessed a bizarre show during the half time entertainment at an NFL game in Cincinnati.

NFL provides dog, sheep and monkey show

The Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Minnesota Vikings 42-14 will not be what is remembered from the game, but the strange scenes at the main break sure will be.

The show featured sheep herding.

Sounds boring?

Well, the entertainment also included dogs to herd the sheep.

Still not capturing your imagination?

How about if there were monkeys dressed in little costumes riding the dogs?

This unusual scene captured the attention of fans and television broadcasters alike as this ‘see it to believe it’ event left everyone baffled.