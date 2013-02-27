The Lingerie Football League will have much of its overtly sexual trimmings removed when it launches in Australia.

Lingerie Football League sexed-down

In a bid to attract better broadcasters, more sponsors and credibility the garters, chokers, lace, frills and ribbons are being removed leaving the players looking more like anyone on an Aussie beach. They have even rebranded it to the Legends Football League.

The uniforms will still be skimpy but it is hoped the less sexy attire will move the focus to the skills rather than the frills.

The changes have drawn fire from fans who say if the LFL was serious about the sport and not the aesthetics then players would be fully covered.

Commentators in the US say it will kill the sport as most people go to see the lingerie rather than hang out for the result.

But LFL founder Mitchell Mortaza told the Telegraph that the change was for the players.

"There are no longer garters, there are no longer chokers, there are no straps on the shorts, and you won't see the lace on uniforms," he said.

"We've taken away any sexy female figures in and around the branding as far as the logo's concerned.

The team names in Australia will also step away from their sexualised sisters in the US who go by monikers such as Las Vegas Sin and instead be known as, for example, NSW Surge and Queensland Brigade.

Brigade assistant coach Regan Webb thinks the league will still attract big crowds.

"(We expect) up to 10,000 … I'd be happy if we had 5000 along," he said.

"Our team's got from uni students through to defence force personnel, professional sportswomen, police officers and mothers.

"I don't think anyone tried out just so they could wear frilly knickers."

"It was originally a half-time gimmick. Mitch teamed up with Hugh Heffner and had the playmates dress up and pretend to play football," he said.

"Then he turned it into actually playing league and drew sports-specific athletes.

"Mitch could probably stand to make millions if he kept the girls in lingerie but they would never be taken seriously and would probably reach saturation on their fan base.

"It's a risk (to rebrand) but he's pretty smart where he's got himself so far so he must know what he's doing."