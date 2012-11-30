The most artistic Johnny Football haircut tribute ever

What better way to show your love and adoration for Texas A&M's freshman phenom quarterback Johnny Manziel than getting his likeness carved into your head.

Rob the Original, a barbershop in San Antonio, used clippers and some paint to craft the most amazing haircut we've ever seen. As shown by the YouTube video, Rob the Original (for whom the shop is named) carves the likeness into the fan's hair using a picture on his cell phone as a guide. The accuracy is downright amazing.

He then paints the Texas A&M logo next to the photo and the words "Johnny Football" on the other side to complete what can only be described as a masterpiece.

Manziel told media he usually stays off blogs and YouTube, but I hope he gets to see the devotion from this fan.

I have one question though, what if he gets his head wet?

More from Dr Saturday