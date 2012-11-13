Real or fake? NFL star 'jumps' moving car

An amazing viral video appearing to show an American Football star leaping over a moving car has got tongues wagging stateside.

The advert, for Boston-based mobile technology company MobiSquad, features New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon Lloyd who nonchalantly clears a Smart car travelling at 35 mph with just millimetres to spare.

Lloyd, who said the commercial was filmed in Arizona during the summer, prior to the start of the NFL season insisted he had the athletic skills to clear the moving vehicle.

"I was obviously nervous to jump a racing Smart Car, but I've had 10 years of practice jumping over health hazards like (feared defensive player) Ray Lewis," Lloyd said. "We had all of the proper safety precautions in place. I knew I could do it."

However Lloyd, who this signed a $12m contract with the Super Bowl contenders, later admitted: "Obviously, I'm not going to do anything to jeopardize my career."

In 2008, basketball legend Kobe Bryant jumped over an Aston Martin in a video that he confessed was fake, saying: "It's Hollywood! Hey, if Rambo can take on a whole army, I can jump over an Aston Martin."

But Lloyd's feat has got internet users poring over every frame of the video to see if they can detect any camera trickery.

Let us know what you think below, and please do not try this at home.

Read more from Eurosport's World Of Sport.