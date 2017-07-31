Neymar not travelling to Qatar for medical, but PSG remain confident of transfer

Barcelona star Neymar will not have a medical in Qatar with Paris Saint-Germain, though the French side remain confident of landing their man.

Rumours emerged on Monday that the Brazilian would head to Doha to complete a medical with the Ligue 1 side, but Goal can confirm that will not be the case.

Instead, the 25-year-old will leave Shanghai, where he was on a promotional tour, and report back to Barcelona to resume training on Wednesday.

Neymar has been heavily tipped for a record-shattering €222 million move from Barcelona to the French capital in recent weeks, though the Catalans are still doing everything in their power to convince the Brazilian to stay.

PSG, meanwhile, are still feeling very good about their chances of landing the Brazil superstar, sources tell Goal.

The French side are, however, being very careful to not make any kind of premature movements, with the deal not yet over the line.

Uefa would examine Neymar transfer

If they do land Neymar PSG are considering a presentation in front of their fans at the Parc des Princes, in a style similar to Spanish clubs.