New Sofapaka catch told to up game ahead of KPL debut

Sofapaka’s new signing Omar Moussa has been told to quickly adapt to a tougher Kenyan Premier League.

The Burundian international signed a two-year-deal from Rwandan side, Bugasera FC to take Sofapaka signing this season to six.

Coach Sam Ssimbwa has, however, dropped a hint to the central defender of what to expect in one of the most demanding league in Africa.

“Rwandese league is not as much involving as the KPL and this is why I urge the boy to work extremely hard to get used to the vigors of the competition,” Ssimbwa stated.

Others Sofapaka signings are Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Ibrahim Kitawi (Kariobangi Sharks), Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars) and Ian Otieno (AFC Leopards), Elli Asieche (Kariobangi Sharks)

Added Ssimbwa: “Kenyan Premier League is one of the toughest in Africa, which requires players’ to be dedicated. There could be instances where you sign a foreign player and he flops and we don’t want it to happen.”

Omar may make Batoto ba Mungu debut against Ugandan side, KCCA in a friendly match set for January 26 in Narok.

Sofapaka will open their 2018 campaign against Bandari FC on February 4.