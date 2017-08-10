New England Revolution land Nemeth after trade with Columbus Crew

The New England Revolution have landed attacker Krisztian Nemeth, sources confirmed to Goal.

The 28-year-old Hungarian international, having spent the 2015 season in Major League Soccer with Sporting Kansas City, was required to go through the league’s allocation order after signing.

The Revolution traded allocation money to Columbus in order to secure the top spot in the allocation order, with ESPN's Taylor Twellman reporting that the Crew will receive over $350,000 in allocation money in the deal.

Teh 2015 season was Nemeth’s only year in MLS, but saw him notch 10 goals in 28 appearances.

The striker then moved to Gharafa in Qatar, where he bagged 13 goals in 26 appearances.

D.C. United completes Arriola signing

Following Sporting KC’s trade of Dom Dwyer, Nemeth had been rumored for a return to the club, with D.C. United also interested in a deal.

The Revs were in the mix from the start but were forced to wait while the Crew entertained offers from the other two clubs.