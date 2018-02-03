NBA trade rumors: Timberwolves' Shabazz Muhammad asks for trade

Shabazz Muhammad has seen his minutes fall off substantially this season after signing a two-year deal before the year.

Shabazz Muhammad hoped to factor into the Timberwolves' plans this season, but after seeing his minutes fall off substantially, he wants out.

According to ESPN, Muhammad has asked Minnesota to either release or trade him prior to the Feb. 8 deadline.

Muhammad signed a two-year, $3.37 million deal before the 2017-18 season and was hoping to be a key part of the Timberwolves' rotation this year.

After averaging 22.8, 20.5 and 19.4 minutes per game prior to signing his contract, he saw his minutes fall to under 10 per game this season and is averaging a career-low 3.7 points per game.

The No. 14 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Muhammad has good size, but has always struggled as a shooter as he has made 47 percent of his shots in his career and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc.