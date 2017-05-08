NBA playoffs: Rockets lose valuable contributor Nene for rest of postseason

After Saturday’s on-again, off-again reports that Nene and the Rockets had agreed to a contract extension, a deal was finally reached.

Rockets big man Nene won't return for the rest of the playoffs, the team announced Monday.

The 14-year veteran tore his left adductor, which is a muscle located near the thigh, during Sunday's Game 4 win against the Spurs. The injury happened in the first quarter as Nene dunked the ball and started to struggle while walking away. He exited the game and did not return.

Nene has been a major contributor for the Rockets during this postseason, providing big minutes off the bench. He had a 28-point performance in the first round against the Thunder as he went 12-for-12 from the field.

While he wasn't a major factor, averaging about 16 minutes in the series vs. the Spurs, Nene provided valuable depth for Houston as an extra big man. The Rockets will need to find someone else with size to replace him, perhaps forward MontrezlHarrell.

Get well soon big bro @NeneHilario42 ! Finish what WE started!!! https://t.co/Y3DZdAnsMt — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) May 8, 2017

While we know Nene is out for the playoffs, we're not sure what's next for the 34-year-old center. The Rockets said their medical staff is "currently reviewing treatment options" and will provide an update on his health at a later date.