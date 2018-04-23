JR Smith nails 65-foot buzzer beater

LeBron James may have led the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring after the first quarter of their playoff game against the Indiana Pacers, but it was J.R. Smith who got all the attention once the quarter ended.

As time expired, Smith nailed a buzzer beater from the opposite three-point line.

The Cavaliers were already leading 27-24 when Smith caught the inbounds pass. By making that shot, Smith gave the team a six-point lead heading into the second quarter.

While Smith was a little lucky to drain that shot, it seemed to take a little bit out of him. In the second quarter, Smith went 0-for-3 from the floor, missing three shots from beyond the arc.

JR Smith gets it away on the buzzer. Pic: Getty More

Smith didn’t hit his next shot until a little under eight minutes left in the third quarter. It was a three-pointer, though it wasn’t anywhere near as deep as his miraculous first quarter buzzer beater.

The Pacers led the series 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game but Smith and James helped the Cavs even the series thanks to a 104-100 win in game four.