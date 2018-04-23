Delly's incredible play lights up NBA Playoffs

Matthew Dellavedova made the Celtics look silly with a brilliant buzzer beater in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs series.

The Aussie Bucks guard, despite not getting the game time he would have hoped for, did deliver one of the match highlights with a cheeky steal and bucket in the first quarter.

The Celtics thought they'd simply wind down the clock by rolling the ball along the court from an inbounds pass.

HUGE: Thon Maker's block party helps Bucks win Game 4

However Delly saw it coming, swooping on the ball and getting his shot away just before the buzzer.

The Milwaukee crowd roared with delight as Delly pumped his fist and sent his team to the break on a high.

What a play! Image: Getty More

Fellow Aussies Thon Maker and Aron Baynes made quality contributions for their respective teams as the Bucks won 104-102 to tie the series 2-2.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, including tipping in the go-ahead basket with five seconds left.

The Bucks set a franchise play-off high with 14 blocks, eclipsing the previous high of 13 set in game three.

The 7-foot-1 Maker has turned into disruptive presence after playing sparingly in the first two games and in 30 minutes on Sunday he scored eight points and contributed five massive blocks.

with AAP