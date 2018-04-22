NBA playoffs 2018: Three takeaways from Jazz's impressive Game 3 win over Thunder

Ricky Rubio's triple-double (26 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) led the Jazz to a Game 3 win at home against the Thunder.

The Jazz took a 2-1 series lead after an emphatic 115-102 win at home over the Thunder on Saturday night.

Here are three takeaways from Game 3...

Battle of the boards

Steven Adams played just 26 minutes after getting into early foul trouble, and coach Billy Donovan opted for more minutes for Patrick Patterson. The new lineup resulted in success from the 3-point line in the first quarter, but that's where it ended.

When Adams went to the bench in the second quarter, Utah made its decisive 25-8 run, dominating the glass and getting all kinds of good shots inside. With Adams out of the game, the Jazz outscored the Thunder, 30-14. They also won the rebounding battle, 48-33, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds to OKC's six.

Russell Westbrook was the only Thunder player with more than 10 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert (12), Donovan Mitchell (11) and Ricky Rubio (11) all got in on the act.

Rubio is out-Westbrooking Westbrook

Rubio recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 3, the first Utah playoff triple-double in 17 years.

As the Jazz trailed 47-43 in the second quarter, Rubio was the catalyst for their impressive 25-8 run, scoring 10 straight points to give his team a 53-49 lead.

Rubio dictated the tempo of the game, smothered Westbrook on defense and pushed the ball in transition to get the Jazz easy looks. It seemed like everything good that happened had Rubio's fingerprints on it. The Jazz outscored the Thunder by 22 points with Rubio on the floor.

"We're playing at home and we had to bring it. I just changed my mentality, tried to be more aggressive and make more shots." - @rickyrubio9 on his first #NBAPlayoffs triple-double, the first for the @utahjazz since John Stockton (2001)#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/HyjdrxxWDE — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2018

Westbrook finished with 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting, 11 rebounds, nine assists and eight turnovers.

Joe Ingles finds his groove

The Aussie has been smothered by Paul George so far this series, limiting his ability to get open from the 3-point line. Ingles had scored just 16 points through the first two games, but Ingles was everywhere in Game 3, scoring 21 points, including 5-of-10 from the 3-point line.

Ingles was more aggressive on his home court, driving to the lane and getting his teammates involved. As the Thunder packed the paint on defense, Ingles took advantage on the perimeter, with four of his makes coming on open looks.

Joeingles7 goes for 21 points (5-of-10 3PT) and 4 assists in the #Jazz's 115-102 win over the #Thunder pic.twitter.com/oIcMGR21Vd — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) April 22, 2018

The Jazz need Ingles' offense to space the floor and create room inside for the likes of Rubio and Mitchell to attack the paint.