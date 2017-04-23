NBA Playoffs 2017: Warriors resting Kevin Durant for Game 3

The Warriors have decided to rest Kevin Durant for Saturday night's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers.

Durant missed Game 2 with a left calf strain, and it appears the team would like to give him at least one more game to recover before throwing him back onto the court.

Patrick McCaw started in place of Durant for Game 2, and will likely replace Durant in the lineup again Saturday. Game time is 10:30 p.m. ET.

Matt Barnes and Shaun Livingston are also out for the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr will also be out due to an illness. Assistant Mike Brown will take his place.