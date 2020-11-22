FANTASY NBA:

NBA free agency: Clippers reach deal with Serge Ibaka after losing Montrezl Harrell

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly found their Montrezl Harrell replacement.

Free agent big man Serge Ibaka agreed to a deal with the Clippers on Saturday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The deal is a mid-level exception pact for two years and $19 million, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The second year of the deal will reportedly be a player option.

Clippers reunite Serge Ibaka and Kawhi Leonard

TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 19: Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors react late in the second half of an NBA game against the Boston Celtics at Scotiabank Arena on October 19, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The Clippers found a strong replacement for Serge Ibaka. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

In Ibaka, the Clippers are getting a big man who can give them minutes at the 4 and 5 off the bench while offering strong defense and 3-point shooting. Ibaka averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season with the Raptors, shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

That’s just what the team needed after losing both Harrell and JaMychal Green in free agency, the former to their crosstown rival Los Angeles Lakers and latter to the Denver Nuggets on Friday.

The Clippers managed to retain starting power forward Marcus Morris on a four-year, $64 million deal, but they had been left with a gaping lack of depth behind him and starting center Ivica Zubac.

Both the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets had reportedly been in pursuit of Ibaka, but the 31-year-old will instead reuinte with Kawhi Leonard, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2019. The Clippers could likely benefit from adding another big man, but Ibaka is a strong start.

    NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), between October 22, 2019 and November 6, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important January 12, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Biogen investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Biogen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1981.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the larger dataset did not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (2) the EMERGE study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (3) the PRIME study did not and would not provide necessary data regarding aducanumab’s effectiveness; (4) the data provided by the Company to the FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee did not support finding efficacy of aducanumab; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about Biogen’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1981.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.Contact Information:Laurence Rosen, Esq. Phillip Kim, Esq. The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. 275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor New York, NY 10016 Tel: (212) 686-1060 Toll Free: (866) 767-3653 Fax: (212) 202-3827 lrosen@rosenlegal.com pkim@rosenlegal.com cases@rosenlegal.com www.rosenlegal.com