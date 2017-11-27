NBA Draft watch: What Texas vs. Duke revealed about Marvin Bagley III, Mohamed Bamba

Duke's Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. faced off against Texas' Mohamed Bamba at this weekend's PK80 event. What did we learn about these top NBA Draft prospects?

In a league that is constantly downsizing, the 2018 NBA Draft features a glut of talented centers at the top. Our first mock draft of the year featured six such players — five of them freshmen — in the first 12 picks. Another two likely lottery selections, Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. and Michigan State’s Miles Bridges, figure to spend the bulk of their NBA minutes at power forward.

While the influx of young bigs may ultimately make long-term team construction difficult for NBA franchises with finite roster space and a limited need for centers, having so many big men in one class means draft evaluators get to watch them match up when their teams face off. Earlier this season, an eye poke robbed us of a full game battle between Duke’s Marvin Bagley III and Michigan State’s Jaren Jackson Jr., but Bagley got another chance to test himself against a top prospect when he and teammate Wendell Carter Jr. faced off against Texas’ Mohamed Bamba at the PK80 event.

NBA DRAFT 2018: Five under-the-radar players who could sneak up big boards

The hotly contested overtime thriller between the Blue Devils and the Longhorns, an 85-78 Duke win, offered a glimpse at the early season strengths and weaknesses of Bagley, Bamba and Carter.

Bagley delivered the most impressive stat line of the contest, finishing with 34 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes of action. With senior guard Grayson Allen in foul trouble, the 6-11 center became the focal point of Duke’s offensive attack when he was on the floor. The Blue Devils frequently aimed to get Bagley posted up on the block where he relies on a left-handed hook shot to create separation against his defender:









The 18-year-old Bagley shows nice touch on the shot and is able to elevate over defenders despite his mediocre wingspan. He’s also typically decisive with his post actions, which can put him in position to draw fouls on opposing bigs.

Bagley got to the line a game-high 13 times against Texas on Friday, which is consistent with the success he’s had down low this season. Out of the 54 college players who have finished 25 or more possessions in the post, Bagley ranks fourth in terms of efficiency at 1.148 points per possession, per Synergy, in large part because his decisiveness keeps him from turning the ball over and generates free throw opportunities.

As Bagley’s offensive game moves away from the basket, though, his efficiency declines. Against the Longhorns, he had mixed success facing up and isolating his defender on the perimeter, for example. Bagley was often guarded by Dylan Osetkowski, a 21-year-old transfer from Tulane. He occasionally struggled to create quality scoring chances against the more experienced defender:









However, it wasn’t all bad for Bagley in these isolations. He was able to beat Osetkowski with his first step once and flashed a nice spin move to get back to the middle and draw a foul on another:









That Bagley is being trusted with these plays is suggestive of where the Duke coaching staff believes his offensive ceiling lies. Last season, the Blue Devils ran these clear-out isolation actions for Jayson Tatum. In 2015-16, they belonged to Brandon Ingram. Bagley obviously doesn’t project as an NBA wing like Tatum and Ingram, but if he can improve his efficiency on these types of face-ups, he’ll be an impressive offensive mismatch at the center position.

MORE: Every NBA team's ugliest draft mistake

The other swing skill for Bagley offensively is his shooting. Historically, the touch hasn’t been there. During his final Nike EYBL campaign, Bagley made just 14 of his 67 3-point attempts and shot 62.3 percent from the foul line, per D1 Circuit. This season, he’s 3 of 11 from deep and shooting 55.1 percent at the charity stripe.

Still, he’s willing to take the shots when he gets the chance, and he knocked down one from the top of the key against Texas. The stroke looks good:









The remainder of Bagley’s offense was the product of his motor and athleticism as he collected several offensive boards and received a number of dump-off passes. With so much of his production coming on these type of plays, some have grown to question Bagley’s skill level relative to the rest of the bigs in the class, but it’s important to remember effort is in itself a skill and one that is often difficult to teach. Watch a full Duke game and Bagley’s presence is noticeable. He’s involved in nearly every offensive possession either by design or by force, one way or another.

Story Continues