National Hockey League roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - The Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Jussi Jokinen from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Michael Cammalleri on Tuesday.

Jokinen, 34, has played in 14 games with the Oilers this year, recording an assist and two penalty minutes. He carries a $1.1 million cap hit.

Cammalleri, 35, appeared in 15 games this season with the Kings, scoring three goals. He carries a $1 million cap hit.

- - -

The Montreal Canadiens claimed goaltender Antti Niemi off waivers.

The Canadiens' goaltending carousel has been in constant rotation this season as former Hart and Vezina Trophy winner Carey Price has been nursing a lower-body injury while backup Al Montoya is sidelined due to a concussion.

Rookie Charlie Lindgren (3-1-0, 1.24 goals-against average) has fared well in their absence, but Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin saw an opportunity with Niemi.

Niemi, 34, has struggled this season, however, posting an 0-4-0 mark in five appearances with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.

- - -

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired goaltender Louis Domingue from the Arizona Coyotes for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn, the teams announced.

Domingue has been mired in a disastrous season with the sputtering Coyotes, posting an 0-6-0 mark with a 4.33 goals-against average and .856 save percentage.

Leighton has not played in the NHL this season. The 36-year-old owns a 37-43-4 mark with a 2.96 goals-against average.

McGinn, who suited up for 18 games with the Coyotes in 2014-15, last played in the NHL during the 2015-16 season.

- - -

The Nashville Predators placed left wing Scott Hartnell and defenseman Yannick Weber on injured reserve, the team announced.

Hartnell will be out three to five weeks with a lower-body injury while Weber is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks with a lower-body ailment.

Hartnell, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract in July, has collected four goals and three assists through 16 games this season.

Weber has notched two assists in 12 games this season on the heels of signing a one-year, $650,000 contract in June.

- - -

The Washington Capitals assigned center Tyler Graovac to Hershey of the American Hockey League on a long-term conditioning loan, the team announced.

Graovac sustained an upper-body injury versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 17. The 24-year-old Ontario native did not record a point in three games with Washington this season.

- - -

The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled Nikita Soshnikov from the Marlies of the American Hockey League affiliate and loaned fellow forward Frederik Gauthier to the affiliate, the team announced.