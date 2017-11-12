NASCAR at Phoenix: Kenseth wins, Keselowski makes Championship 4

NASCAR at Phoenix: Live updates, results from the Can-Am 500

Matt Kenseth came away with an emotional win at Phoenix International Raceway in what might be the second-to-last race of his career, while Chase Elliott narrowly missed out on both the win and qualification for the Championship 4.

Instead of Elliott, who was passed late by Kenseth and finished second, Brad Keselowski claimed the final spot in the Championship 4 next Sunday at Homestead. Keselowski finished 16th and qualified on points. Keselowski joins Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick as a competitor in the championship race.

"It's been an incredible journey and there's no way you could write it any better than this," Kenseth said on the NBC Sports broadcast after the race. Kenseth will be taking a hiatus from NASCAR after the season, and might be stepping away for good.

WATCH: Elliott gets revenge as Hamlin wrecks at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin led 193 laps and looked like the clear frontrunner to take the playoff win. However, Chase Elliott bumped him with 37 laps left in the race. This led to one of Hamlin's tires giving way and Hamlin slamming into the wall. Hamlin left the race and didn't finish. The drama at Phoenix reminded of Oct. 29 at Martinsville, in which Hamlin spun Elliott out late and ruined Elliott's chance to win.

"Each person has their own opinion of how to do things. It just proves ... that he (Elliott) would do the exact same thing in the same situation," Hamlin told NBC Sports after the incident.

Hamlin won Stage 2. Kyle Larson won Stage 1. Jimmie Johnson searched to keep the chance to win his eighth NASCAR title alive, but his bid ended during Stage 2 as he blew a tire and was forced to the garage.

5:42 p.m.: Kenseth takes the win in Phoenix. And Keselowski hangs on to the final spot at Homestead on points. Elliott finished second.







MATT KENSETH wins Phoenix!



BRAD KESELOWSKI makes Homestead!



Chase Elliott finishes second, gets eliminated.



Unbelievable last 50 laps.













— Jeff Gluck from JeffGluck.com (@jeff_gluck) November 12, 2017







5:38 p.m.: Kenseth steals the lead from Elliott. If Elliott doesn't win, then Keselowski will qualify for the Championship 4 on points. Keselowski is in 16th right now, but has the playoff points advantage on Blaney.

5:34 p.m.: Hamlin to the NBC Sports broadcast when asked about Elliott's bump, which led to Hamlin's wreck: "Each person has their own opinion of how to do things. It just proves ... that he (Elliott) would do the exact same thing in the same situation."

5:31 p.m.: Here is Elliott making the pass.







A first win.

A shot at a title.

It's all on the line for @chaseelliott . pic.twitter.com/lJBwGHwqul





— #NASCARPlayoffs (@NASCAR) November 12, 2017







5:30 p.m.: Elliott has passed Kenseth for the lead. If he wins the race, he qualifies for the Championship 4 next Sunday at Homestead.

5:28 p.m.: Here's the scenario right now.







So here is the situation with 32 to go:



Matt Kenseth leads, which has Keselowski in the final playoff spot on points.



Elliott (P3) must win the race to advance. Same with Blaney (P5).



Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson are eliminated.













— Jeff Gluck from JeffGluck.com (@jeff_gluck) November 12, 2017







5:26 p.m.: Here's how Hamlin's day ended. His tire gave out and slammed him into the wall.







How the quest for a championship ends pic.twitter.com/I9EivZG9cq

— Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) November 12, 2017







5:24 p.m.: Kenseth is out of the car and his day is done.







DENNY HAMLIN IS OUT OF THE CAR. Race: Over.

— Jeff Gluck from JeffGluck.com (@jeff_gluck) November 12, 2017







5:20 p.m.: Caution on the track as Hamlin has smoke coming out. Elliott bumped him earlier and might have caused it. Hamlin's chances are looking slim at the moment now that Keselowski passed him and he's headed to the back.

5:18 p.m.: Hamlin and Elliott are now battling for third. This could get really interesting after the drama in Martinsville.

5:16 p.m.: Back to green after a quick caution for Cole Whitt spinning out. Hamlin has now lost third to Truex. Elliott and Kenseth battling for the lead.



