NASCAR at Michigan: Vegas odds, key stats, prediction, sleepers, fantasy drivers to watch

There is no other non-restrictor plate track in NASCAR that is as fast as Michigan International Speedway.

Yes, the two-mile D-shaped oval site of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 rivals the speeds of Daytona and Talladega. In fact, last season, Joey Logano was the only driver to win a pole with a lap of more than 200 mph (201.698). He achieved the feat at Michigan — a track where he’s been successful throughout his career much to the chagrin of Penske teammate and Michigan native Brad Keselowski.

The No. 2 Blue Deuce driver claims five top fives, 10 top 10s and a 12.3 average finish at the Brooklyn, Mich., track. He holds a streak of six straight top-10 finishes but would like nothing more than to win at his home track.

Another driver on the verge of a breakthrough win at Michigan is Chase Elliott. Still without a win in his career, Jeff Gordon's heir finished runner-up in both Michigan races last year and is one of six drivers with a driver rating over 100 in the last seven races at Michigan and a similar two-mile layout, Fontana.

Elliott is going to get his first career win at some point this season and in a year of first-time winners already in 2017, we think the No. 24 driver will get it done Sunday.





What are the Las Vegas odds for the NASCAR race at Michigan?





Here are the race odds according to Bovada:





Kyle Larson, +400







Martin Truex Jr., +500







Brad Keselowski, +650







Jimmie Johnson, +650







Kevin Harvick, +650







Kyle Busch, +700







Chase Elliott, +800







Joey Logano, +1,200







Denny Hamlin, +1,400







Matt Kenseth, +1,400







Ryan Blaney, +2,200







Clint Bowyer, +2,500







Kurt Busch, +2,500







Jamie McMurray, +3,300







Dale Earnhardt Jr., +5,000







Erik Jones, +5,000







Austin Dillon, +7,500







Daniel Suarez, +7,500







Kasey Kahne, +7,500







Ryan Newman, +7,500







Who are the sleepers to win the NASCAR race at Michigan?





Another Michigan native, Erik Jones, is coming off a solid run at Pocono's 2.5-mile track, and like Chase Elliott, is one of six drivers with a driver rating over 100 in the last seven races at Michigan and Fontana. Other drivers include Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr. and Brad Keselowski.

Clint Bowyer was third at Fontana earlier this season and has top-10 finishes in half of his career races at Michigan. His Ford teammate Ryan Blaney won last Sunday on NASCAR's longest straightaway, giving confidence to Bowyer and three-time Michigan winner Kurt Busch.





Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR in Michigan?





Trevor Bayne, who has had a positive place differential in all but one race he's completed this season, has finished 15th and ninth at the previous two June races at Michigan.





Jamie McMurray has made the most series starts (28) among active drivers at Michigan without a win but he has finished in the top 10 in three of the last four races there. He hasn't finished worse than 16th since 2013 at the two-mile track.

Matt Kenseth leads all active drivers with 20 top-10 finishes at Michigan while Kevin Harvick has finished second in five of the last eight races at Michigan. In the other three races in that time span he's finished in the top five twice.