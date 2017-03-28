NASCAR at Martinsville: TV schedule, dates, times, qualifying drivers for STP 500

After a three-race west coast roadtrip, NASCAR heads back east to its first short-track race of the season at Martinsville, the only track to hostSprint Cup races every year since the division’s inception in 1949.

At 0.526 miles in length, Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the Sprint Cup circuit. Because ofits size and shape — 55-foot width, 588-foot turns (12 degrees of banking) and flat 800-foot straightaways — race cars rarely reach 100 mph.

Kyle Busch led 352laps in last spring's STP 500for his first Sprint Cup win at the Paperclip, cappinga two-day run that also includeda victory in the Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday.Jimmie Johnson won the fall Cup race for his ninth victory at the Virginia track.

Victory lane at Martinsville sports the best prize on the NASCAR circuit, a 7-foot grandfather clock.The hand-crafted clocks, made by Martinsville-based Ridgeway Clocks, arevalued at $10,000.

This week, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series joins the Cup Series atNASCAR’s quintessential track. Here's the full schedule.





NASCAR at Martinsville schedule, TV channel info





(All times ET)

Friday, March 31





11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Cup Series practice, FS1



1-1:55 p.m.: Truck Series practice, FS1



3-3:55 p.m.:Truck Series final practice, FS1



4:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying, FS1









Saturday, April 1





10-10:55 a.m.: Cup Series practice, FS1



11:05 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying, FS1



1:30-2:20 p.m.:Cup Series final practice, FS1



3 p.m.: Truck Series Alpha Energy Solutions 250 (250 laps, 131.5 miles), Fox











What time does the STP 500 at Martinsvillestart?





The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series STP 500 begins Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. ETand can be seen on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports Go app.





What are the stage lengths for NASCAR at Martinsville?





The STP 500, which is actually 263miles (500laps)will be broken into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 130, Stage 2 ends on lap 260 and thefinal Stage ends on lap 500.

The Truck Series race atMartinsville will be broken into three stages: Lap 70, Lap 140 and Lap 250.





Which NASCAR drivers are racing at Martinsville?





Only 38Cup drivers will be racing in theSTP 500, meaning all drivers will make the race andqualifying will decide their starting position.







MORE:

Atlanta Motor Speedway delays track repave after industry review



Here is the list of participating Cup drivers:





AJ Allmendinger



Aric Almirola



Austin Dillon



Brad Keselowski



Chase Elliott



Chris Buescher



Clint Bowyer



Cole Whitt



Corey LaJoie



Dale Earnhardt Jr.



Danica Patrick



Daniel Suarez



David Ragan



Denny Hamlin



Erik Jones



Gray Gaulding



Jamie McMurray







































Only 38Cup drivers will be racing in theSTP 500, meaning all drivers will make the race andqualifying will decide their starting position.







MORE:

Atlanta Motor Speedway delays track repave after industry review



Jeffrey Earnhardt



Jimmie Johnson



Joey Logano



Kasey Kahne



Kevin Harvick



Kurt Busch



Kyle Busch



Kyle Larson



Landon Cassill



Martin Truex Jr.



Matt DiBenedetto



Matt Kenseth



Michael McDowell



Paul Menard



Reed Sorenson



Ricky Stenhouse Jr.



Ryan Blaney



Ryan Newman



Timmy Hill



Trevor Bayne



Ty Dillon























































