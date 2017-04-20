Mutiu Adepoju: African Legend of the Week

While not the flashiest, or even necessarily the most prolific, one cannot begrudge former Real Madrid man Mutiu Adepoju a place as one of the legends of Nigerian and African football.

He would come to be called 'The Headmaster', for his prowess in the air, and was a pioneer for Nigerian players in Spain in the early 90s, a league which was not considered one of the traditionally attractive ports of call.

This week, ahead of Sunday's Clasico, Goal celebrates the career of Adepoju, who is presently a worldwide La Liga Ambassador.





It was at the 1989 under-20 World Cup in Saudi Arabia that Adepoju glimpsed the limelight for the last time. That side, and that campaign, became famous for the “Dammam Miracle”: Nigeria’s remarkable comeback from four goals down with 30 minutes to play in the quarter final.

Adepoju scored three times in Saudi Arabia, including a brace in the semi-final defeat of the United States, en route to a 2-0 loss in the final to Portugal.

Notable for his calmness in possession and his eye for goal, it is thoroughly surprising that, for his renowned heading ability, he stands at just under six feet tall. He certainly possessed a remarkable spring, and is part of an elite group of players who have scored at both the Africa Cup of Nations as well as the World Cup.





A move to Real Madrid is considered a dream for very young player, but ultimately Adepoju never made a senior appearance for Los Merengues . In 1992, he traded Madrid for Cantabria, joining Racing Santander, then in the second division.

He was an instant hit, scoring 10 times for the Highlanders as they gained promotion to La Liga via a promotion play-off against Espanyol.

Adepoju’s time with the club, spanning four seasons, coincided with the club’s second longest ever run in Spain’s top flight. On the whole, he averaged a goal every five games (a remarkable return for a central midfielder), amassing over a 100 appearances for Racing. By the time the club plunged back into the lower division, Adepoju was long gone.

He also appeared in La Liga for Real Sociedad, and made 88 appearances over four seasons for the Basque outfit.





