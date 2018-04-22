Mourinho claims 'too much criticism' of Man Utd after booking FA Cup final date

The Manchester United manager has hit out at those who report on the Red Devils, claiming that they want him to fail at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho has once again hit out at Manchester United’s detractors, claiming that his side face “too much criticism”.

The Red Devils remain well-placed to secure a runners-up finish in the Premier League, while a 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday has them heading to the FA Cup final.

There has been no disgrace in trailing Manchester City’s domestic dominance this season, while more major silverware could yet be added to the Old Trafford cabinet.

With that in mind, Mourinho believes that his team have been unfairly targeted by those seeking to make scapegoats of him and his players.

“We should ask ourselves why there is too many critics on all of us?” the Portuguese said after watching United come from behind to see off Spurs at Wembley Stadium.

“We can finish second with six more points.

“To do that with all the fantastic teams we play against will be an achievement for a club that couldn't do it for a few years now. And it will be a fourth final in three years. So, maybe too much criticism.

“The best way to answer to it is to work and to live with it and to cope with it and to fight, which is what we all did this week.

“Bad result and bad performance on the Sunday [against West Brom], not happy at all. But we stuck together, we stayed away for five days from everything and just focused on preparing for both matches.

“Now we can go back to Manchester with the second place in the Premier League, even with one match less than Liverpool, and with a place in the final.”

United have four Premier League fixtures to come against Arsenal, Brighton, West Ham and Watford.

They will then take in a cup final clash on May 19 against either Chelsea or Southampton.