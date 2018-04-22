Dixon sixth on Alabama GP IndyCar grid

Scott Dixon will start sixth on the grid for the Grand Prix of Alabama as he seeks to make up early ground lost in the IndyCar racing series.

Four-time series champion Dixon of New Zealand is sixth overall after a mixed start through three rounds in 2018.

Race defending champion Josef Newgarden of the United States topped the time sheets on Sunday (NZT) at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

Australian Will Power was second-quickest and defending series champion Sebastien Bourdais third.

Dixon's qualifying time of 1min 08.0303sec leaves him on the second row of the grid.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Dixon was third-fastest in the final practice 24 hours earlier, suggesting he might be quick enough to notch a first-ever race win at the road circuit venue.

Dixon is coming off an 11th placed finish at last week's Grand Prix of Long Beach in California last week.

It left him on 79 points and losing ground on American series leader Alexander Rossi (126 points).