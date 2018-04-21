News

McLaughlin claims Phillip Island Supercars win
Scott McLaughlin secures Supercars pole

By Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

Scott McLaughlin will be hoping he can turn a pole position at Phillip Island into a Supercars victory after he was unable to convert impressive qualifying times into a race win last year.

The Shell V-Power driver has qualified fastest for the first 250km race on Saturday afternoon after flying out of the blocks.

The New Zealand ace dominated early and called it quits almost 10 minutes before the end of qualifying to spare himself and his Ford ahead of the race, starting at 3.45pm (AEST).

McLaughlin will be joined at the front of the grid by Shell V-Power teammate Fabian Coulthard and seven-time champion Jamie Whincup.

McLaughlin grabs pole. Pic: Getty

Rounding out the top-five on the grid will be Whincup's Red Bull Holden teammate Shane van Gisbergen and ageless Craig Lowndes, who is coming off a memorable victory at Symmons Plains.

The 24-year-old McLaughlin had pole position for both 2017 races, only for Coulthard and Chaz Mostert to come out on top when tyre troubles plagued him.

He wasn't alone having to cope with tyre failures as they marred last year's opening race, forcing him to hold back on day two when Mostert broke a three-year drought with a race victory.

But he relishes the Phillip Island circuit, having secured dual victories in 2016.

McLaughlin was thrilled in his qualifying performance but knew he needed everything to go right to see him win a fifth career race at Philip Island.

"It's nice, but we have to do it in the race now. We had plenty of poles last year and didn't convert them," McLaughlin said.

A second 250km race will be held at the regional Victorian venue on Sunday.

