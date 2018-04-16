Dixon 11th at California IndyCar race

Scott Dixon's mixed start to the IndyCar season has continued with an 11th placing at the Grand Prix of Long Beach in California.

Kiwi veteran Dixon actually improved one spot to sixth overall but the four-time series champion will be disappointed at letting a strong position slip late in the race.

Dixon started fourth on the grid and was on the pace for most of the 85-lap street course journey but copped a penalty for driving into a closed pit lane.

He lost ground and allowed his rivals to pull further clear in the championship.

American Alexander Rossi dominated the race from pole and took a comfortable win from Australian Will Power and Dixon's Chip Ganassi Racing team-mate Ed Jones.

Rossi has snatched the overall lead from Josef Newgarden, with Graham Rahal third to complete a US trifecta.

The fourth round is in Alabama this week.