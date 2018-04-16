Duncan takes motocross world champs lead

New Zealand's Courtney Duncan has hit the front in the women's motocross world championship series after two comfortable race wins in Portugal.

Duncan dominated the second round of the series in Agueda to leapfrog German Larissa Papenmeier atop the standings.

The 22-year-old Yamaha rider led from start to finish in race one on Saturday but had to work harder a day later.

She trailed Papenmeier for the first half of the 10-lap race before making her move and going on to win by nearly 10 seconds.

Dutch rider Nancy Van De Ven is third overall, followed by defending series champion Kara Fontanesi of Italy.

The third of seven rounds is in Germany next month.