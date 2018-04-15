NZ driver Hartley last at Chinese GP

Kiwi driver Brendon Hartley has endured a Chinese Grand Prix to forget, pulling out four laps short of the finish to place 20th and last.

Hartley was at the tail of the Formula One field when Toro Rosso team management called him in, with the car having suffered problems throughout the 56-lap race.

Starting 15th on the grid, Hartley made a stuttering start and his team's decision to go with ultra soft tyres also proved to be the wrong one as he slipped to the back.

A lowlight came on lap 30 when Hartley and team-mate Pierre Gasly collided at a hairpin corner.

The fault appeared to lie with Frenchman Gasly, who tried to slip past Hartley on the inside when there was little room to move.

Both cars pitted shortly afterwards for repairs. Gasly finished 18th.

It capped a disappointing week for Hartley, who struggled for traction in practice but showed some improvements in qualifying.

Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo won his sixth career race for Red Bull.

He finished ahead of Finnish pair Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari), capping a race in which the lead changed hands numerous times.