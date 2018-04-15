Dixon fourth in IndyCar qualifying

Scott Dixon couldn't turn his practice form into pole position at the Grand Prix of Long Beach, starting fourth on the grid for the IndyCar series race.

Kiwi driver Dixon was quickest in practice for the third-round race in California but the Chip Ganassi Racing veteran was nearly a second behind American pole-sitter Alexander Rossi in qualifying.

Australian Will Power was second and series defending champion Simon Pagenaud of France third.

Four-time series champion Dixon is seventh overall after sixth and fourth placings in Florida and Phoenix respectively.