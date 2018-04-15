Paddon notches easy Rally Otago win

Hayden Paddon was a class above his rivals in winning the first round of the New Zealand Rally Championship in Otago.

The World Rally Championship driver, linking with his former co-driver John Kennard, won all 17 stages of Rally Otago in his Hyundai car.

The 2015 champion Subaru pairing of Ben Hunt and Tony Rawstrom were a distant second after overcoming an early time penalty.

The second round of the series is next month's International Rally of Whangarei.

Paddon is available to contest more local events this year as his WRC schedule has been halved.

His next event on the elite world tour is the Portugal leg in mid-May.