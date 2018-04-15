Evans stumbles to ninth in Rome Formula E

Mitch Evans has endured a disastrous finish to the latest Formula E race to place ninth in Rome.

Kiwi driver Evans was tussling with leader Sam Bird over the closing laps but fell dramatically back through the field after clipping the Briton's car when attempting a passing move.

Bird held on to win the Rome ePrix while Evans fell seven places.

The New Zealander, who started third on the grid, fell one spot on the series standings to seventh after seven of 12 rounds.

Bird has closed the gap on French series leader Jean-Eric Vergne.