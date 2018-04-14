Hartley qualifies 15th for Chinese GP

Brendon Hartley will start 15th on the grid for the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai as he continues to search for his first points in Formula One.

Kiwi driver Hartley was solid but unspectacular in a disappointing day for his Toro Rosso team with French driver Pierre Gasly ranked 17th in the 20-strong field.

Hartley's qualifying time of 1 minute 33.795 seconds left him 0.825sec outside the top 10.

In his first full season of F1, he has placed 15th and 13th in the opening rounds in Australia and Bahrain.

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel won pole as the German chases a third straight win to start the season.