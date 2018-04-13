Ferrari F1 pit review after horror injury

Ferrari have reviewed pit-stop procedures after a mechanic at Formula One's Bahrain Grand Prix had been mowed down and left a with a broken leg.

Francesco Cigarini suffered a fractured shinbone and fibula on his left leg after being struck during a botched pit stop when Kimi Raikkonen was given the signal to go before the left rear tyre had been replaced.

Governing FIA later fined Ferrari 50,000 euros ($A86,250) over the incident.

"We have done our review, together with the FIA, I have to say, because they are caring about safety as we are caring about safety," Italian team principal Maurizio Arrivabene said on Friday in Shanghai ahead of Sunday's Chinese GP.

"We went through all the procedure ... and making sure that this thing doesn't happen again.

"In this case, we have three factors - one involves human control, the other involves mechanical and the other involves (an) electronic device," said Arrivabene explaining what went wrong.

"What's happened there, we had a mishandling of the rear left, was not perfectly read by the electronic device that gives the green light."

After having surgery in Bahrain, Cigarini has returned home.

"Of course, as team principal, I'm in contact with him," he said. "He's back to Italy, he's at home and he's okay," Arrivabene said.