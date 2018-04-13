Hartley 15th in Chinese GP practice

Brendon Hartley has struggled to make an impact on the first day of practice for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix.

New Zealand driver Hartley was 16th fastest in the first session and 15th quickest in the second.

In a field of 20 cars, he was nearly two seconds slower the leading time set by defending world champion Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes.

The quickest of Hartley's session-high 37 laps for Toro Rosso was 1 minute 35.333 seconds.

He was nearly half a second slower than Toro Rosso team-mate Pierre Gasly, who was 12th fastest.

A third practice session was to be staged on Saturday, followed by qualifying for Sunday's race.

Hartley is coming off 15th and 13th-placed finishes in the first two rounds in Australia and Bahrain.

He admitted his knowledge of the Shanghai circuit was limited to three appearances there when contesting the World Endurance Championship in a Porsche.

Briton Hamilton has won five of the last 10 editions of the Chinese Grand Prix.