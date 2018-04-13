SUV XC60 best looking Volvo to date

It is motoring's version of musical chairs.

The Volvo XC60 has been named World Car of the Year.

Brands that were once synonymous with the countries from which they came have become like grey nomads, moving addresses and allegiances faster than a Brit can say Brexit.

It all started 20 years ago, when the most British of all motoring marques - Rolls Royce - was sold to VW, of all people. Bentley, dear boy, was part of the same deal.

Before you could blink another British icon, Mini, fell into the clutches of the giant BMW stable.

And a decade later, on the back of the Global Financial Crisis and in a stunning piece of reverse colonialism, Indian industrial giant Tata scooped up Pommie legends Jaguar, Land Rover and Range Rover in one $US2 billion swoop.

What next - Sweden sells Ikea? Well, no.

Volvo, actually. To Chinese motoring monolith Geely.

And so we've entered a world where motoring knows no borders.

But there's a common thread here and it's this. In every case, these celebrated, dislocated brands have gone from average, even moribund to magnificent - producing some of the best models in their respective histories under their new offshore ownership.

And there's no better illustration than with Volvo's latest progeny - the all-new second-generation XC60.

Volvo has been many things over the years - thought leader, with its commitment to safety, not to mention pariah for its once boxy sense of style.

But the new Volvo (yes, the Chinese one) is now something nobody could ever have imagined - builder of truly beautiful vehicles.

The XC60 builds upon the Swedish marque's recent penchant for sporty, athletic-looking exterior design. That new look was pioneered by its big-brother SUV, the XC90 - and further expressed by the classy S90 luxury sedan and its V90 wagon sibling.

But it's probably fair to say the XC60 is the best-looking Volvo yet.

The XC60 has just been named as World Car of the Year - a couple of months after annexing the European and Australian awards for best car.

That's impressive stuff, considering the quality of the opposition which now includes the Indian-owned, British-built Range Rover Velar that has brought unprecedented levels of sophistication to this mid-sized sector.

Other rivals in this class include the just-released third edition BMW X3, Audi's always smart Q5 and Benz's impressive GLC, which has been on the market for a year or two and must be getting giddy with all the new arrivals on its turf.

Yet as impressive as those German rivals are, this handsome Swede matches them stride for stride.

This new second-generation XC60 replaces a successful but dated car that arrived almost a decade ago and was well and truly to the end of its model life when it became run-out fodder mid last year.

The new car is as fresh and stylish as the previous model was not.

Volvo expects the XC60 to account for about a third of its global sales this year - testament to the enduring appeal of the SUV category. That might come under further challenge once the smaller, cheaper XC40 hits its full sales stride following its recent release.

The majority of Volvos are built in Gothenburg - although under their new ownership some of their engines are now being constructed in China - and there's really no questioning their Scandinavian heritage or influence.

The interior of the XC60 could have been lifted from a Swedish design catalogue - so tasteful and detailed is its presentation. From the sculpting of the seats, the sweep of the alloy trim across the dash and the beautifully tactile knobs on the centre console and chunky multi-function steering wheel, it looks and feels quite special.

We drove T6 R-Design - top of the range excepting the rather niche T8 Plug-in Hybrid variant and an impressive thing at just under $80k.

The R-Design is the highest spec of three model variants - there's also an entry-level Momentum (from $59,990) and mid-range Inscription (costing an additional $7-grand).

The R nomenclature seems to be following a pattern here - Range Rover's Velar uses the R-dynamic designation while its Jaguar F-pace cousin calls its sharpest-looking models R-Sport.

The T6 part of the name is a bit misleading, too - it has only 4 cylinders but thanks to some spirited turbo charging squeezes a formidable 187kW from its two litres of capacity.

And there's no question about its performance credentials. It's quick - seriously so for an SUV - and handles like a car built much closer to the ground. It will skip to the speed limit in under six seconds (marginally shaded by the more powerful, more expensive T8) but more than enough to satisfy the raciest of Volvo drivers.

The features list is impressive.

All XC60s will deliver an iPad-style vertical touch-screen as the primary cockpit control centre - with the remainder of the switchgear presented in typically minimalist, Scandinavian style. That screen brings with it access to Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, WiFi hotspot for other web browsers in the cabin, Bluetooth connectivity and satellite navigation.

It's one of two vivid colour screens - the driver's instrument panel is also presented in virtual form on a 10-inch screen that's infinitely customisable and very easy to read.

A clever 360-degree parking system - plus a self-park function - is also standard fare on all models, as is a 10-speaker sound system, digital radio and keyless entry.

Leather trim, powered front seats and powered tailgate fill out a comprehensive list of goodies, even for those shopping at the bottom of the range.

There are five engine choices - two four-cylinder turbo-diesels of varying outputs; two turbocharged four-cylinder petrol choices (including the 187kW T6 tested here) plus a flagship T8 plug-in hybrid that will offer 300kW, blistering acceleration and amazing fuel-efficiency, all for a premium price.

Because it's a Volvo, it is, of course, incredibly safe - with the XC60 gaining the highest possible crash-test rating. It shouldn't come to that, of course - there's a welter of electronic driver aides to avoid the chance of collisions - including three newly-introduced uses of a self-steering capability.

One is coupled to the autonomous emergency braking and will steer you away from a potential crash as the vehicle slows. The second is attached to Oncoming Lane Mitigation, while the third is coupled to the familiar blind-spot warning system - once again to intervene via self-steering to avoid contact while changing lanes.

It all makes the XC60 virtually impossible to crash which aligns with Volvo's stated aim of avoiding any occupant fatalities in the years ahead.

All models get a very impressive eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive - with no entry-level front-wheel-drive variant like some competitors. That might hurt Volvo a bit on the sales side but ensures the brand's enviable safety record remains intact.

Cargo space is decent but not class leading - its 500 litres are shaded by some competitors which offer up to 10 per cent more luggage room with all seats in use.

Cockpit space and comfort on the XC60 is right up to par, though.

The impressive thing about the XC60 though is the way it all hangs so beautifully together. Brisk yet impressively frugal; sharp and nimble yet smooth and quiet.

Who would have thought? A Chinese brand wins World Car of the Year with an SUV built in Sweden. The people back in Shanghai must be so pleased.

HOW BIG? Not the biggest in its class but still ample room for an average family of five. There's no seven-seat option, though - you'll need to buy the big brother XC90 for that.

HOW FAST? This one is impressively so - with plenty of acceleration and the mid-range power you need for highway overtaking.

HOW THIRTY? The T6 is not the most frugal XC60 with an average thirst of 8L/100km. That's well behind the thrifty diesel models which sip as little as 5.4L/100km, although they can't match the twin-charged petrol version for pace and responsiveness. Of course, the hybrid T8 shames both with consumption around 2L/100km and a 0-100km/h sprint of just over five seconds.

HOW MUCH? The cheapest XC60, the turbo-diesel D4 Momentum, is yours for a tick under $60-grand, plus onroads. Our test model T6 R-Design is $76,990 - while you'll pay $92,990 for the flagship T8 plug-in hybrid.