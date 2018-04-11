Paris (AFP) - Formula E received a triple boost on Tuesday, with ex world champion Nico Rosberg taking a stake in the electric championship as Mercedes and Porsche were cleared to join the series from 2019.

Rosberg, Mercedes and Porsche backing Formula E

Rosberg has taken a keen interest in Formula E since retiring abruptly after seeing off his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the 2016 F1 drivers crown.

"I've become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet," said the Monaco-based German.

"I've therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago."

Rosberg will get behind the wheel of FormulaE's new flagship model which has almost double the energy storage capacity of the existing model before the Berlin leg of the 2018 FormulaE championship on May 19.

Later, motorsport's ruling body the FIA indicated F1 world champions Mercedes and multiple Le Mans 24 Hour winners Porsche would contest Formula E from the 2019/2020 season.

Another German constructor, BMW, are due to join the series next season when the Gen2 car will be introduced.

Now in its fourth season Formula E comprises 10 teams of 20 drivers competing in 10 races in major cities around the world.

Brazilian Lucas di Grassi is the reigning FormulaE world champion.