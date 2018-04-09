Penalised Hartley 13th at Bahrain GP

Brendon Hartley was overshadowed by his Formula One team-mate as he notched a frustrating 13th-placed finish at Bahrain Grand Prix.

Kiwi driver Hartley matched his best finish in six drives for Toro Rosso as the car's new setup bore fruit under floodlights at the desert circuit in Sakhir.

The race was a triumph for French team-mate Pierre Gasly, who crossed the line fourth, ending a period of struggle for the Italian manufacturer.

The Toro Rosso team hoisted Gasly shoulder-high after he crossed the finish line behind Ferrari winner Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton.

Hartley matched the 13th-placed finish he achieved on debut in the United States last year and appeared far more competitive than at last month's Australian Grand Prix.

However, he was disappointed not to place higher, with his hopes taking a serious dent on the fourth corner of the opening lap.

Starting 11th on the grid, Hartley collided with Force India driver Sergio Perez, with the contact damaging his front wing and earning him a 10-second penalty.

He spent much of the race in the middle of the field, operating on a different tyre rotation to most others in the 20-car field.

Boosted by an improved aerodynamic package, Hartley climbed as high as ninth at one stage on Monday (NZT) but believes he was fast enough to do better.

"An amazing day for Toro Rosso but a disappointing day for me," Hartley said.

"We had the pace to be comfortably in the points without the penalty so it was a bit frustrating."

Contesting his 200th F1 race, four-time champion Vettel held off a thrilling late challenge from Bottas to match his opening-round win in Melbourne.

His start-to-finish win extend's his early lead over defending champion Hamilton in the standings.